Sponsor of lowering drinking age downplays bar ownership

The sponsor of a bill to lower Wisconsin's drinking age is downplaying the fact that his wife owns a campground that includes a bar.

Republican state Rep. Adam Jarchow says the idea that 19- or 20-year-olds would come to the Do Nothin Campground in Balsam Lake to drink at the bar there "is funny."

Jarchow is sponsoring a bill circulated this week to lower the state's drinking age from 21 to 19. On Friday he announced that he's running for state Senate to replace Sen. Sheila Harsdorf, who is leaving to take a post in Gov. Scott Walker's administration.

Jarchow's wife is owner of the campground. Jarchow listed it on his financial disclosure forms with the state.

He says most of the people who use the campground are retired.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.