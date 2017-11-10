State Chamber of Commerce sues over Minneapolis minimum wage

The Minnesota Chamber of Commerce is suing the city of Minneapolis over its ordinance to raise the minimum wage to $15 by 2024.

Friday's lawsuit alleges Minneapolis' ordinance conflicts with existing state law and asks the court to prevent its enforcement.

Chamber president Doug Loon says a patchwork of local laws is burdensome, especially for employers operating in multiple cities.

City Attorney Susan Segal says the city will defend against the claims, which are similar to the chamber's challenge to Minneapolis' sick time ordinance. The courts found the city could impose that ordinance on businesses within Minneapolis, but not outside city limits. The chamber is appealing.

Minnesota's hourly minimum wage is $9.50 and will go up to $9.65 on Jan. 1. Minneapolis' ordinance raises the hourly minimum wage within the city to $10 starting Jan. 1.

