Local Vietnam vet's art to benefit church

A Vietnam vet is using his award-winning art to help raise money for a local church. Larry Durfy, an award winning artist that lives in Holmen, creates a unique abstract realism type of art with photography. To help United Methodist Church in Onalaska raise money for building improvements, Durfy donated 50 individual pieces of his art. To make sure everyone has a chance of affording his work, every piece is being sold for $40.

The art goes up for sale on Saturday at the church, located at 212 N. 4th Ave. N Onalaska beginning at 10 a.m. An artist's reception is set for 1 p.m.