Decorated Vet guest at Lincoln Middle School

Lincoln Middle School hosted a special guest at this year's Veteran's Day assembly. Staff Sergeant Bridget Johnson spoke to students, sharing her experiences over a 12 year military career that included a tour of duty in Iraq.

She reflected on what military service can mean to those who know someone who's served.

"Those who've served, have fought for our freedoms. We can live where we want to, parents can choose where their kids go to school, people can worship where they want to, because of those who served. It's because of these men and women who served," Johnson said.

Johnson is the recipient of a bronze star for valor and the purple heart.

She added that for those who want to honor veterans on Veteran's Day, volunteering in any way is a great way to do it.