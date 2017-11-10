New exhibit coming to the Children's Museum of La Crosse

The Children's Museum of La Crosse will unveil a new exhibit next month.

A Luckey Climber will replace the museum's old rock wall.

The new installment adds the opportunity for more physical activity at the museum, with designs that encourage kids to learn about wildlife as they play.

"It's all close-ups of animal's eyes," describes Anne Snow, Executive Director for the Children's Museum of La Crosse.

Snow continues, "Then we can make that a little more educational with some side exhibits about why their eyes are the way they are, which animals see in the dark, which see underwater, and maybe if you were a kid which ones would you want?"

Luckey Climbers can be found in various locations around the world, and are named after creator Spencer Luckey.

Officials aim to have the Luckey Climber open to the public on December 1.

