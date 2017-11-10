Rep. Ron Kind's Veteran Town Hall

Ron Kind, Representative for Wisconsin's 3rd district, held a Veteran Town Hall on November 10.

The town hall provides a forum for veterans to ask questions of Representative Kind.

Community members raised various issues throughout the event, with the topic of VA health care of particular interest.

Luke Seielstad, United States Marine, elaborates on their thoughts regarding veteran health care, "There are always going to be veterans, we are a community that is not going to go away, we are a necessary thing and the VA healthcare system is a necessary thing for us,"

Seielstad continues, "It's not going to go away, it's going to be on-going, and continuing conversation is what's going to really drive that forward."

To contact Representative Kind, contact his office at (608) 782-2558.

