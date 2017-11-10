Caledonia rolls into State semifinals with 39th straight win

There's no slowing down Caledonia.

They rolled over Minneapolis North 38-0 in a Class AA quarterfinal match-up in Burnsville.

Owen King had 184 yards passing and three touchdowns, plus one rushing touchdown.

Jordan Burg caught all three of King's touchdown passes and had 98 yards receiving.

Caledonia will play Paynesville in the Class AA State semifinals next week Thursday at U.S. Bank Stadium.