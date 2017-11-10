Spring Grove dominates Verndale - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Spring Grove dominates Verndale

Buffalo, MN (WXOW) -

Spring Grove advanced to the MSHSL 9-Man semifinals with a 34-6 win over Verndale Friday night.

Cullen Patterson and Alex Folz scored first half touchdowns to give the Lions a 15-6 lead and they took over from there.

Spring Grove will play Stephen-Argyle Central at 11:30 AM next Thursday at U.S. Bank Stadium.

