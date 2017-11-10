Bangor headed back to Camp Randall

The Bangor Cardinals are headed back to the WIAA division 7 championship game for the second time in three years.
They beat Abbotsford 30-7 in a semifinal game in Chippewa Falls.
Bangor led only 8-0 at the half before reeling off three straight touchdowns in the second half.
Luke Reader had three touchdowns and Drew Johnson had the other.
Bangor, now 13-0 will play Black Hawk for the state title next week Thursday at 10 AM.
Can't Find Something?
WXOW
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.