Bangor headed back to Camp Randall

The Bangor Cardinals are headed back to the WIAA division 7 championship game for the second time in three years.

They beat Abbotsford 30-7 in a semifinal game in Chippewa Falls.

Bangor led only 8-0 at the half before reeling off three straight touchdowns in the second half.

Luke Reader had three touchdowns and Drew Johnson had the other.

Bangor, now 13-0 will play Black Hawk for the state title next week Thursday at 10 AM.