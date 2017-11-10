Bangor headed back to Camp Randall - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Bangor headed back to Camp Randall

Chippewa Falls, WI (WXOW) -

The Bangor Cardinals are headed back to the WIAA division 7 championship game for the second time in three years.

They beat Abbotsford 30-7 in a semifinal game in Chippewa Falls.

Bangor led only 8-0 at the half before reeling off three straight touchdowns in the second half.

Luke Reader had three touchdowns and Drew Johnson had the other.

Bangor, now 13-0 will play Black Hawk for the state title next week Thursday at 10 AM.

