Black Youth Summit focuses on resiliency through expression

Building resilience through expression was the theme of this year's Black Youth Summit at Lincoln Middle School.

This was the second annual summit. It began as a way to connect speakers from around the country with kids to talk about difficult subjects and help empower young minority students. This year's breakout sessions focused on a theme of building resilience through expression, realizing their own voices and talents.

"They're really making moves out here," said Shaundel Spivey, Cultural Liaison for the School District of La Crosse. "You know, they got some great gifts and talents that we need to tap into and we need to encourage them to be unapologetically themselves and to push out their gifts and show what they can do."

The summit is hosted by the School District of La Crosse along with UW-La Crosse Multicultural Student Services, La Crosse Public Education Foundation and Black Leaders Acquiring Collective Knowledge.