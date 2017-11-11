School bus rollover causes major backups near Rochester

A school bus rollover on Highway 52 south of Marion just before 11 a.m. blocked the highway and first responders sent a number of injured to Mayo Clinic-Saint Marys in Rochester.

"Kids were sitting all around wrapped in blankets," reported Kelly Miller of Fountain. "Three to four ambulances arrived. It was so slippery the officers were sliding while directing traffic."

A photo sent to our sister station KTTC by Connie Carlin showed the school bus on its side and the students' belongings scattered on the side of the road.

The Minnesota State Patrol said it was on the scene of one injury crash on Highway 52 at 75th Avenue SE, but it's not known if it is the same accident. Sgt. Troy Christianson said in the MSP alert that the number of injuries in that crash was unknown as of 11:30 a.m.

Meantime, drivers said glare ice brought traffic on I-90 near St. Charles to a standstill for a mile, and made it difficult to drive between Rochester and Stewartville on Highway 63.

"We were in a truck so we were able to go into the ditch and go around it," reported one driver.

"I am having trouble steering the car," said another driver north of Stewartville. In that same stretch south of Rochester, a different driver called KTTC NewsCenter to say that a number of cars had slid into the ditch in the slick conditions.

About 9 a.m. on eastbound I-90 in Winona County, MSP reported that a Freightliner driven by Angela Lynn Johnson, 34, of Machesney Park, Illinois lost control and jackknifed into the center median. Winona Area Ambulance assisted MSP on the scene. It was one of a number of crashes on that stretch of freeway that slowed traffic Saturday morning.

A photo sent to our sister station KTTC by Louie Literski showed long lines of cars and trucks in a jam on I-90.

MnDOT crews have been treating the highways across southeastern Minnesota. As of 10:30 a.m., there were reports of crashes and slide-offs on I-90, Highway 14, Highway 63 and other roads from Rochester to the south and east.