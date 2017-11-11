Ballet La Crosse prepares for fifth season of dance

Ballet La Crosse is busy preparing for its fifth season of dance this fall.

In two weeks, the original production of The Little Princess will open. The performance will feature 70 local dancers ranging in age from 8-year-old beginners to professional dancers. The story is based on the book written by Frances Hodgson Burnett.

Ballet La Crosse said while the dancers will learn the choreography, they will also learn much more.

"Respect and discipline and hard work are all core values we look for and work on with our dancers," Antoinette Key, administrative director with Ballet La Crosse, said. "They also get the opportunity to help out with making the props and making the costumes so kids are learning way more than just great dancing."

The public will have three opportunities to see the show, with one evening performance and two matinees taking place on November 25th and 26th. Tickets can be purchased at the Weber Center box office or on the Ballet La Crosse website.