UW-La Crosse Soccer Advances in NCAA Tournament

The Eagles got their first NCAA Tournament win in school history.

Both goals came in the first half. The first from Kaitlyn Villars off a corner kick to Tori Barnhart who sent it to the back of the net to put the Eagles on the board.

The second goal was a cross from Alex Cording to Rachel Rogahn who finished in the back of the net. The Eagles had 10 shots on goal compared to the Saints 2 shots on goal. They won 2-0, and play St. Thomas Sunday at 2 pm.