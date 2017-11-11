UW-La Crosse Soccer Advances in NCAA Tournament - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

UW-La Crosse Soccer Advances in NCAA Tournament

By Karley Marotta, Weekend Sports Anchor
The Eagles got their first NCAA Tournament win in school history. 

Both goals came in the first half. The first from Kaitlyn Villars off a corner kick to Tori Barnhart who sent it to the back of the net to put the Eagles on the board. 

The second goal was a cross from Alex Cording to Rachel Rogahn who finished in the back of the net. The Eagles had 10 shots on goal compared to the Saints 2 shots on goal. They won 2-0, and play St. Thomas Sunday at 2 pm. 

