Fire damages south side La Crosse duplex

A duplex on the south side of La Crosse suffered moderate fire damage after a fire broke out early Saturday evening.

According to the La Crosse Fire Department, crews responded to a call at 1236 Park Avenue and were on scene within four minutes. Firefighters discovered the fire was actually inside the home on the rear end of the building.

The fire was quickly extinguished and fire investigators are working to determine the cause. No on was injured but the department says damage to the structure was moderate.