Wisconsin bill could increase gun shop security after hours

Wisconsin bill could increase gun shop security after hours

JANESVILLE, Wis. (AP) - A proposed Wisconsin bill would require gun retailers to lock up their guns when their businesses are unattended.

Democratic Rep. Lisa Subeck of Madison proposed the bill in October. She tells The Janesville Gazette that she authored the bill following an April burglary at a Janesville gun shop.

A man stole more than a dozen guns and sent a manifesto to President Donald Trump. The event sparked a 10-day national manhunt.

The bill would require shop owners to secure their weapons in gun cabinets or safes with rod-and-cable locks when the stores are closed. Federal rules currently only require gun shops owners to lock their store entrance doors securely after-hours.

Subeck says she's gathering feedback from gun sellers and may alter the bill before it's formally introduced.

Information from: The Janesville Gazette, http://www.gazetteextra.com

