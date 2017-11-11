2nd annual Sara Hougom Spaghetti Dinner raises funds and awareness

The Hougom family lost their daughter, Sara, to a random act of violence in 2012.

Inspired by her daughter, Sara's mother Sherry found the Sara Rose Hougom foundation to encourage people to live Sara style.

The foundation works closely with various community organizations to spread their message of happiness, violence prevention, and awareness.

On November 11 the foundation organized a spaghetti dinner to raise funds.

The 2nd annual Sara Hougom Spaghetti Dinner not only raises money for the La Crosse Police Department's K-9 unit, but collects toys for officers to give to children in need.

The Sara Hougom foundation does this to continue their mission, to help people live Sara style.

Sherry Hougom, Sara's mother and founder of the Sara Hougom foundation, describes the foundation's inspiration, "That's what we really want to carry on, we want people to feel good about themselves, the hugs and the smiles, it's living Sara style."

"She was always smiling, she was always happy, and people gravitated towards her because she was so positive and she made them feel good about themselves," continues Hougom.

To stay updated on Sara Hougom Foundation events follow The Sara Rose Hougom Foundation on Facebook.

