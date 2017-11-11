Eagles keep NCAA Hopes Alive

The Eagles traveled to UW-River Falls for their last regular season game. They needed a victory Saturday to keep their tournament hopes alive.

The Eagles won their last 21 of 24 meetings with the Falcons heading into Saturday's game. The Eagles showed up and dominated the Falcons in a 56-7 victory. Offensively, Drew David had 337 yards at half time. He finished with 432 yards and 5 touchdowns. Nick Holcomb continued his amazing season finishing Saturday's game with five touchdowns. He set a single season WIAC record of 20 touchdown catches.

"I mean it's really hard to put into words what he is able to do out there," Quarterback Drew David said. " Teams consistently want to play him one on one and try and put their best corner on him and week after week he comes out and continues to make plays. Like I've said all year, he makes the quarterbacks look good because we know at the end of the day he's going to find a way to come down with it."

" This is the greatest season that any receiver has ever had in the history of UWL football," Head Coach Mike Schmidt said. " We kind of saw it coming. I didn't know it was going to be like that and that it would end like that against a really good UW-River Falls team. Just shows you the type of player he really is."

" I felt like it was kinda necessary if they are playing man to man," Holcomb said. " I don't know why they were honestly. That's what I thrive in man to man no safety over top. I kinda expected that today."

