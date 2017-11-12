22,000 migrating Tundra Swans outside Brownsville

Three weeks ago there were 100 migrating Tundra Swans feeding in the Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge outside Brownsville. Now there are 22,000.

Every year near the end of fall thousands of migrating Tundra Swans stop in Brownsville to feed on the large supply of the Arrowhead tubers they eat.

The birds fill the waters of the wildlife refuge to prepare for the long winter ahead of them and to rest before making the final leg of their journey.

Joni Welda, a naturalist for the Upper Mississippi Fish and Wildlife Service, elaborates on the bird's migratory patterns, "They'll be here until the water freezes over, or until something in their DNA says it's time to leave,"

Welda continues, "They'll take close to a non-stop flight from here, all the way out to the Chesapeake Bay area."

Refuge naturalists will be available at the Brownsville and Shady Maple Overlooks on November 18 and 19 from 10 AM to 4 PM to provide additional information on the birds.

