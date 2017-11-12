Trempealeau County man sentenced for role in meth operation

An Independence man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for his role in what investigators are calling a large scale meth operation.

According to the Trempealeau County District Attorney, 34-year-old Terrance Neubauer will serve four years in prison and six years of extended supervision following his sentencing on November 9.

The court ordered the sentence run consecutively to a La Crosse County case of a similar nature in which the court ordered Neubauer spend six years in prison with four years of initial confinement and two years of extended supervision.

According to the district attorney, at the time of Neubauer's arrest, he was one of Trempealeau County's largest methamphetamine dealers. A search warrant executed at his home in Independence turned up 4.1 ounces of methamphetamine along with a variety of other drug related items. There were also several children living in the home.