Alternate side parking begins Wednesday

Alternate side parking in the city of La Crosse will begin on Wednesday, two weeks later than in years past.

In September, city council voted to shorten the alternate side parking time period by 30 days. November 15 rather than November 1 became the starting date, while March 15, rather than April 1, became the ending date.

Supporters say a lack of snowfall at the beginning of the old time period didn't warrant the extra time. However the police department says the shortened period will cost the city about $35,000 in revenue, which will need to be made up somewhere else.