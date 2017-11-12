Ruling ahead of Todd Kendhammer trial expected this week

A La Crosse County Circuit Court Judge will decide this week if the jury during the upcoming trial for Todd Kendhammer will visit the scene of the alleged crime.

47-year-old Todd Kendhammer is facing first degree intentional homicide in the 2016 death of his wife Barbara. He is expected to go to trial during the first week of December in La Crosse County.

A motion hearing on Tuesday will determine whether the jurors overseeing the trial will visit the site near Bergum Coulee Road where Kendhammer claims a pipe fell off a passing truck and impaled his wife who was sitting in the front seat of their car. Investigators claim Barbara Kendhammer's autopsy results run contrary to his claims. It revealed blunt force trauma on her head and neck, abrasions on her cheeks and torn fingernails; all inconsistent with injuries from a pipe, according to Dane County Medical Examiner Kathleen McCubbin.

According to online court documents, Kendhammer's defense argues the jury can use the hundreds of pictures, videos and reenactments from the scene and does not need to visit in person. It goes on to say the jurors should not visit the scene during a different season than when the accident occurred. The prosecution believes the jury should see the scene for themselves as part of the evidence portion of the trial.

If convicted, Kendhammer faces a maximum of life in prison.