Death of teen hunter in northeast Minnesota called suicide

AURORA, Minn. (AP) - Authorities are now calling the death of a 16-year-old hunter in northeastern Minnesota a suicide.

A member of the boy's hunting party found him dead in his hunting stand near Aurora late Saturday afternoon.

The death initially was reported to authorities as an accidental shooting. But the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office said Sunday the death has been reclassified as a suicide.

