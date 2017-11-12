Season to remember for the Eagles

The Eagles closed out the regular season playing their best football. Head Coach Mike Schmidt re-built this program and led this team to an 8-2 season. Sunday the Eagles were hoping the playoff committee would take a chance on them.

The heartbreak came when the Eagles did not hear their name called and realized their season has come to an end.

" This was the most fun season I have ever had," Head Coach Mike Schmidt said. " As a coach it's been the most rewarding experience I have had as a coach that guys just bought in and did what we asked them to do. There's a lot of guys that don't have a lot of talent here and just became great players this season for us and truly one of the top teams in the country. Yep, we had to take this first step now, and now we can see where this leads this group here in the future."

" It's disappointing, but we got to celebrate what we did this year," Senior Ryan Weber said. " 8-2 getting this program back to where it belongs. The group of seniors that we had, the group of upperclassmen and the things that we went through, everything that we have had to go through. I am so proud of this group, and La Crosse football is back."