Black Friday black cat special at Coulee Region Humane Society

Black Friday is being celebrated all month long at the Coulee Region Humane Society. Their Black Friday Black Cat Adoption Special features fee-waived adoption fees for all black-colored cats throughout the month of November.

Kennels open daily at 1 p.m. All normal adoption processes and procedures apply.

The Coulee Region Humane Society will offer fee-waived adoption rates for all black felines available for adoption every Friday throughout the month of November.

The event, dubbed "Every Friday is Black Friday," will waive the adoption fees for all black-colored cats and kittens. Cats of these colors are oftentimes overlooked due to superstitions and other misconceptions.

The discounted adoption rate applies only to black-colored cats. It does not apply to dogs or small animals. There are currently more than 40 black cats and kittens available for adoption at the shelter. Check out their Facebook page for updates.