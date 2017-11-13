Medical Monday: The Great American Smoke Out

If you're planning to quit smoking now is the time. Thursday, November 16 is the Great American Smoke Out. Cathy Ford, NP, Nurse practitioner, Gundersen Vascular Institute, discussed the benefits of quitting smoking.



According to Gundersen Health System, only you can decide if and when you are ready to quit. Quitting is hard to do. But the benefits will be worth it. When you decide to quit, come up with a plan that's right for you. Discuss your plan with your healthcare provider. And talk to your provider about medicines to help you quit.

To quit smoking, you'll need a plan and some help. Pick a date within the next 2 to 4 weeks to quit. Use the time between now and that date to arrange for support.

