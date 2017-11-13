Wisconsin governor signs woodchuck hunting bill

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker has signed a bill setting up an open season on groundhogs.

The governor signed the measure on Saturday. The bill removes groundhogs from the state's protected species list and calls on the Department of Natural Resources to establish a year-round hunting and trapping season with no bag limits.

Supporters argue groundhogs, also known as woodchucks or whistle pigs, are plentiful and that their burrowing destroys gardens and undermines building foundations, sidewalks and roads. The Alliance for Animals, the Humane Society of the United States and Midwest Environmental Advocates all have registered in opposition.

A DNR spokesman hasn't responded to an email sent Monday asking when hunting might begin.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.