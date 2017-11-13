Wisconsin governor signs woodchuck hunting bill - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Wisconsin governor signs woodchuck hunting bill

Posted: Updated:

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker has signed a bill setting up an open season on groundhogs.

The governor signed the measure on Saturday. The bill removes groundhogs from the state's protected species list and calls on the Department of Natural Resources to establish a year-round hunting and trapping season with no bag limits.

Supporters argue groundhogs, also known as woodchucks or whistle pigs, are plentiful and that their burrowing destroys gardens and undermines building foundations, sidewalks and roads. The Alliance for Animals, the Humane Society of the United States and Midwest Environmental Advocates all have registered in opposition.

A DNR spokesman hasn't responded to an email sent Monday asking when hunting might begin.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.