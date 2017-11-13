School district responds to coach's tweets aimed at black NASCAR driver

A Cambridge Public Schools official has offered a statement about Brent Nottestad's resignation last week.

District-Wide Administrator Bernie Nikolay tells our sister station Channel 27 News in Madison Nottestad was Cambridge's boy's golf coach for four years and didn't hold any other position with Cambridge Schools.

The Cambridge School District was made aware of several offensive comments made on social media by Cambridge High School boys’ golf coach, Brent Nottestad. After a meeting between Mr. Nottestad and school district officials this morning, Mr. Nottestad resigned his position with the district, effective immediately.

As this is a personnel matter, no other statements or comments will be forthcoming from the school district.

Nottestad told ESPN via direct message that he was disgusted with himself for writing the tweets.

"I wish I could go back in time but I can't," Nottestad wrote. "I honestly don't know what I was thinking. Perhaps trying to be a tough guy behind a computer screen? I don't know."

********

CAMBRIDGE, Wis. (AP) -- A Wisconsin high school golf coach has resigned and apologized for a series of racist tweets aimed at NASCAR driver Darrell Wallace Jr.

Brent Nottestad resigned Thursday as coach at Cambridge High School. Nottestad apologized, saying the tweets he posted Wednesday about Wallace, an African-American NASCAR driver, "went way over the line and it became racist."

The Cambridge News and Deerfield Independent reported in one tweet Nottestad referred to the number "1423," which the Anti-Defamation League says is associated with a white supremacist prison gang. Nottestad says his choice of the number was random.

Nottestad told The Associated Press he made "a horrible mistake." He coached golf at the southern Wisconsin school since 2014.

Wallace is poised to become the first black full-time driver at NASCAR's top level since 1971.