Trees from Home ships decorated Christmas trees to troops overseas

Whitefish Bay (WISN) -- On Veterans Day, volunteers with the nonprofit group Trees from Home were already thinking about troops who will be spending the holidays away from family.

They were getting ready to ship more than 3,000 decorated Christmas trees overseas.

The packages include hats, cards, ear buds, snacks and more.

"It just helps them remember that there are people back home that support them, that not everything is what they are going through over there, and that when they come home, there's a great support system in place for them," Trees from Home volunteer John Stuhlmacher said.

The organization spends nearly $30,000 on tree decorations, items and shipping to make it possible.

"We purchase the supplies, and then volunteers decorate the trees, fill the care packages with personal care items and some other stuff to try to make their life a little bit easier," Stuhlmacher said.

Some troops might get their packages as early as next week. Others might not receive them until sometime in December.

Since 2009, Trees from Home has shipped out more than 20,000 packages to service men and women.