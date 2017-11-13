One person shot, wounded, in south side incident

La Crosse Police say the suspect in an attempted armed robbery Saturday night is shot with the gun he'd stolen earlier in the evening.

Officers were called to Vick's Bar at 3749 Mormon Coulee Road at 9:24 p.m. for an attempted armed robbery. The victim said a man pointed a gun at the victim and demanded money. A few minutes later at the same place, another person said a handgun was stolen from their vehicle sometime earlier.

About two hours later, police were sent to the Subway at 3810 Mormon Coulee Road for a person who was shot in the shoulder. There they found Mackey Drake, 17, with a non-life threatening wound.

Investigators determined that Drake was the person who had broken into the vehicle, took the gun, and tried to hold up the person at Vick's Bar.

After those two incidents, he went to a home at 3072 23rd St. South where another juvenile accidentally shot Drake in the shoulder.

After treatment for his injuries, Drake was jailed on armed robbery and theft charges.

La Crosse Police were also called early Sunday morning for multiple reports of gunfire in the 8th and Ferry St. area.

The calls came in around 4:12 a.m.

Although officers searched the area, nothing was found.

