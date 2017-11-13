One arrested by police after north side chase

La Crosse Police have one person in custody after searching a north side neighborhood after a suspect evades officers after a car chase.

Trevor J.T. Maloney was arrested about a half hour after the chase, which ended when he lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a home in the 500 block of Gould St.

According to a department spokesperson, Maloney fled from officers in a stolen vehicle. Officers eventually called off the pursuit due to the high speeds involved. A short time later, police said Maloney crashed a car into a home on Gould St. then ran from the area.

Officers quickly swarmed the neighborhood in an effort to find him. He was arrested a short time later.

Maloney is now in the La Crosse County Jail, without bond, on several charges involving taking the vehicle and fleeing. He's also facing charges including methamphetamine possession, carrying a concealed weapon, and bail jumping.

Court records stated there was a bench warrant out for Maloney regarding a September drug possession case.