Reports: Packers RB Jones to miss several weeks with knee injury

Green Bay Packers rookie standout Aaron Jones is expected to miss several weeks with an MCL injury, according ESPN's Adam Schefter and NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

Schefter tweeted Monday that the running back would likely miss three-to-six weeks, meaning it's not a season-ender.

Jones (knee) and fellow running back Ty Montgomery (ribs) suffered injuries during the team's win over the Chicago Bears. They left the game during the first half, leaving the job to rookie Jamaal Williams.

Jones has 370 yards on 70 carries this season. He's scored three touchdowns.