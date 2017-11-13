Young talent will benefit Central in their quest to repeat

The Red Raiders opened the first day of practice in Wisconsin as the defending Division Two champs.They are loaded again this year with a lot of young talent.

Sophomores Jordan and Johnny Davis return from that title team that added Logan transfer Terrance Thompson. Noah Partcher will also be a leader for the team this year.

The bar is still set high for Central.

"They really benefitted from being apart of that understanding how much time and effort you have to put in not only in season, but in the off season too," Head Coach Todd Fergot said. "I think it led us to have a really good off season so I am excited to see what that means here as we get going here in the season."

"I think we have some good players to fill the roles, with Johnny, Jordan and Terrance coming over," Junior Noah Parcher said. "I think we will surprise a lot of people."

"Don't quit and we can go far if we work together and play as a team," Jordan Davis said. "I want to repeat bad, like really bad. I am looking to win four years in a row."

Central starts its season on December 1 at Eau Claire North.