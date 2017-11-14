Volunteers needed for La Crosse Community Thanksgiving Dinner

The holiday season is gearing up. Many people are looking at shopping for Christmas already, but first things first: Thanksgiving. The La Crosse Community Thanksgiving Dinner is looking for helping hands and hungry eaters.

The annual celebration is free to attend and open to anyone regardless of class, race, religion or economic means. It is once again at the La Crosse Center and begins with a nondenominational worship service at 10:30 with dinner being served from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be music and entertainment throughout the day with a big screen television showing the football games.

Board member Daria Lapp said they're still looking for people to volunteer--both for the event itself and the setup. They need people who can deliver food and decorations as well as those who can set up the center on Tuesday and Wednesday of Thanksgiving Week. Lapp said it's a good way to get involved for those who can't make it to the dinner itself.

To register to volunteer or learn more about the event itself, check out their website: laxthanksgivingdinner.com. Thanksgiving is Thursday, November 23.