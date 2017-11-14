WXOW's Annual Holiday Concert in Onalaska December 4

A WXOW Christmas tradition happens December 4 in Onalaska.

This year our annual Holiday Concert is at Luther High School in Onalaska.

Doors open at 6 p.m., with the first choir performance starting at 6:45 p.m.

The concert is free to the public, although we do ask that you bring a non-perishable food item for area food banks.

An edited version of the concert airs twice on WXOW. On Christmas Eve, it airs at 10 p.m. It airs again on Christmas morning at 6 a.m.