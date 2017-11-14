La Crosse Mayor Kabat vetoes outside Parks & Rec. Dept. audit

La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat Tuesday vetoed a resolution passed last week the Common Council for an audit of the city's Parks and Recreation Department.

The council approved spending $30,000 for an audit last Thursday after concerns were raised over how funds were spent on several recent city projects.

In his letter to the council, which can be seen below, Mayor Kabat called the resolution "vague" and lacking focus.

He said, in part, "Is the audit about how funds are spent, how projects are moved forward, how architects are hired, or is the audit necessary to clear the department of wrong-doing?"

Kabat said that he'd directed the Finance Department to review the processes and financing of those city projects.

He also cited how the resolution didn't make clear how it differed from the annual audit already done by an independent outside firm. He suggested the council request a detailed look at the department's finances, processes, and financial procedures during the annual audit as a more cost-effective approach.

Mayor Kabat did say in his letter that "the city's most recent audit confirms all funds are accounted for and that the city is properly managing its finances."

He also was critical of council members who made allegations of wrong-doing on the part of the Parks Department without having any specifics. He called on them to "limit the rhetoric and focus on solutions to address specific problems."

The council can take up the issue at their next meeting and vote to override the veto. The vote to approve the audit passed last week by at 10-3 vote. If the council decides to override the veto, it would need a two-thirds majority, which is nine votes.