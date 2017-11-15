Minnesota Capitol staffer says senator sent her sexual image - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Minnesota Capitol staffer says senator sent her sexual image

Posted: Updated:

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - A Minnesota Senate staff member says Democratic Sen. Dan Schoen sent her an uninvited, sexually explicit photo in 2015.

Ellen Anderson filed a complaint with the Senate's human resources department Tuesday. Anderson tells Minnesota Public Radio that Schoen used Snapchat to send her a message that included a photo of a man's genitals.

Schoen, from St. Paul Park, was a House legislator then but was elected to the Minnesota Senate in 2016.

Schoen's attorney denied that his client sent that kind of message to Anderson or any other woman.

Anderson says receiving the photo didn't make her feel unsafe, but she says it may be a pattern. Schoen is accused of having made unwanted advances toward women and groping a woman from behind.

Schoen says he doesn't intend to resign.

Information from: Minnesota Public Radio News, http://www.mprnews.org

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.