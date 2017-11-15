Walker udderly uninterested in ending 'America's Dairyland'

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Gov. Scott Walker thinks the push to replace "America's Dairyland" on Wisconsin's license plates is udderly ridiculous.

So he's putting the idea out to pasture.

Walker told farm reporter Pam Jahnke in an interview Tuesday that there was "no way" Wisconsin would change the license plate. The head of the state chamber of commerce has floated the possibility of changing the plates to reflect a more diverse economy.

A bill was introduced in the Legislature calling for high school students to submit new designs and slogans.

Walker is ending any momentum the idea may have gotten, saying Tuesday, "We are not going to change our plates."

Not missing the chance to make a pun, Walker says, "We have many different industries, but our bread and butter, literally and figuratively, is agriculture and manufacturing together."

