GOP resurrects bill exempting rent-to-own from consumer act - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

GOP resurrects bill exempting rent-to-own from consumer act

Posted: Updated:

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin Republicans are trying again to exempt rent-to-own businesses from the state's consumer protection act.

The act requires rent-to-own companies to disclose their interest rates. Rep. Warren Petryk and Sen. Terry Moulton began circulating a bill for co-sponsors Tuesday that would create a new section of statutes that apply specifically to the rent-to-own industry.

Under the new language, rental-purchase agreements would have to include the cash price of the property and the total amount of payments needed to acquire ownership.

The new statutes wouldn't require disclosure of interest rates. They would require disclosure of the difference between the total cost of payments to acquire ownership and the price of the property, however.

Republicans have been trying for years to exempt rent-to-own businesses from the consumer protection act

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.