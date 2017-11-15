Caledonia quarterback named finalist for Minnesota Mr. Football Award

On the high school gridiron, Caledonia quarterback Owen King was named one of 11-finalists Tuesday for the Minnesota Mr. Football Award which is given to the best High School Player in the State.

King is once again looking to lead the Warriors to another State Championship in Class Double-A.

On the season King has completed 59% of his passes for 2,378 yards and 37 touchdowns, he's also rushed for 158 yards scoring 9 touchdowns.

King has started 39-games in a Caledonia uniform and the Warriors have never lost a game with him under center.

If Caledonia wins a State Championship King will have won three straight state titles as the Warriors quarterback.

King will be playing college basketball at South Dakota State.