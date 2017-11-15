Blaze pink not popular for hunting season

GREEN BAY (WKOW) -- If you're a hunter, you have more than just blaze orange when it comes to choosing your hunting gear.

But the law passed last year, that makes Wisconsin the first state in the country to approve blaze pink for hunting, hasn't attracted more women hunters to the sport.

In fact it hasn't done much at all.

Female hunter Raelle Wick tells our Green Bay affiliate, "It's not a fashion statement when you're out in the woods. No one really cares what you look like, so to me whatever is comfortable and warm, that's all I care about."

Stores don't foresee the change making a dent in the the market anytime soon.

In fact, retailers say the color makes up only about 2% to 3% of their hunting gear sales.