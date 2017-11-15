Former Packer LeRoy Butler speaks on bullying and perseverance

You may know him as the man who invented the Lambeau Leap, but Wednesday morning he shared a message with local students about bullying.

Former Green Bay Packer LeRoy Butler spoke at Logan High School and Lincoln Middle School and shared his personal story on bullying. Butler grew up in the projects, was in a wheelchair for much of his young life and was part of special education, all of which was a source of bullying in his life. Butler said to get through it, he had to learn to only focus on the positives.

"Don't always think about the worst part about it," Butler said. "You have to get past it by understanding [you] have to be something positive. And I know it's a lot of cliches and people sometimes don't believe it but sometimes you have to just try."

His campaign, called "Butler vs Bullying", is in it's second year. So far they have reached 20 schools and 6000 students in their first year. The goal is 10,000 for the second.