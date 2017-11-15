Wisconsin DNR names 240 new waters as impaired - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Wisconsin DNR names 240 new waters as impaired

Madison, WI (WXOW) - -

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has named 240 new waterways as impaired, which means they need plans for reducing pollution.

The DNR said Wednesday that of those, 183 of them are lakes or river stretches that exceed more restrictive phosphorous standards that took effect in December 2010.

The listing says that eight bodies of water were impared in La Crosse County including Lake Neshonoc.

There were 21 listings in Jackson County, 19 in Monroe County, 18 in Trempealeau County, and five in Vernon County. 

The listings included the Black River, Trempealeau River, and Coon Creek.

Sharon Gayan is director of the DNR bureau for water quality. She says the past five years DNR has assessed more than 6,000 waterways and more than 80 percent are in good condition. This year, she says 35 bodies of water have been removed from the list of those needing management attention.

The 240 impaired waterways may be eligible for state and federal cleanup money.

The list of impaired waterways can be found on the DNR website.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

