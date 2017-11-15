Xcel Energy and utilities nationwide promote scam awareness campaign to protect customers

Xcel Energy is joining more than 100 U.S. and Canadian electric, water, and natural gas utilities to raise awareness about scams targeting customers. November 15 is the second annual Utility Scam Awareness Day, which focuses on exposing the tactics scammers use to steal money from utility customers and educating customers about how to protect themselves.

Typically, customers receive a telephone call from an individual claiming to be a utility company representative. In some cases, scammers extort payments from customers by threatening to disconnect or shutoff service immediately. To complicate matters, scammers are increasingly adept at disguising themselves as utility company representatives. For example, some scammers use technology to “spoof” a phone number so when a customer views caller ID, it appears the call is actually coming from a utility company when it is not.

Signs of Potential Scam Activity:

Threat to disconnect: Scammers may aggressively tell the customer his or her utility bill is past due and service will be disconnected if a payment is not made – usually within an hour.

Request for immediate payment: Scammers may instruct a customer to purchase a prepaid card – widely available at retail stores – then instruct the customer to use the card to pay their utility bill.

Request for prepaid card: When the customer calls back, the caller asks the customer for the prepaid card’s number, which grants the scammer instant access to the card’s funds and the victim’s money is gone.

How Customers Can Protect Themselves: