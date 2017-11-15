Report: Ron Johnson first Senate Republican who won't vote for GOP tax plan

(WQOW) - Wisconsin Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson says he will not vote for the GOP tax plan, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Johnson told the reporter "it unfairly benefits corporations more than other types of businesses."



He becomes the first Republican senator to say he will not back the bill.

The sweeping tax overhaul cleared a procedural hurdle Wednesday in the House.



Lawmakers voted 235-191 for the rule that sets the stage for a vote on passing the measure. That crucial vote is expected Thursday morning after President Donald Trump travels to Capitol Hill to meet with GOP lawmakers.



Republican leaders on Tuesday had projected confidence that they have the votes to pass the bill that would slash the corporate tax rate, reduce the number of tax brackets and eliminate some popular deductions.



Separately, the Senate Finance Committee is working on its version of the bill. The full Senate is expected to vote on that measure after Thanksgiving.



The two chambers need to reconcile the bills in hopes of getting a measure to Trump by Christmas.