Rodgers practices with Packers

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Quarterback Aaron Rodgers was at practice with the Packers in the Don Hutson Center on Wednesday.

Looking casual in a Packers long-sleeve T-shirt and Packers knit winter cap, Rodgers' rehab workout included numerous collarbone and shoulder movement exercises.

He also took snaps and ran.

Rodgers suffered a broken collarbone during the Minnesota game on October 15. He had surgery, which he says included inserting a metal plate he'll carry for the rest of his life.

He was placed on injured reserve, guaranteeing he wouldn't return to game action until at least Week 15 in mid-December.

In his first public comments on November 3, he urged reporters and fans to "temper expectations" about his return so he makes sure he comes back healed and healthy.

At that time, Rodgers said he was studying fast-healing strategies and gearing up for a potential return.

Ty Montgomery and Morgan Burnett were both in the rehab group at practice on Wednesday. Running backs Jamaal Williams and Devante Mays and fullback Aaron Ripkowski worked in the backfield.