Country Jam announces acts for 2018 line up

Eau Claire (Country Jam USA) -- Several acts have been confirmed to perform at the 2018 Country Jam, a 3-day camping and country music festival.

Country Jam USA announced Blake Shelton as the festival's headline act. Also joining the 2018 Country Jam lineup, Dustin Lynch, Justin Moore, Clay Walker, Tracy Lawrence, Aaron Tippin, Collin Raye, and Sammy Kershaw.

Additional acts will be announced at a later date.

Heading into the 29th year Country Jam, the festival is set to take place on the Foster Farm grounds on the shores of the Chippewa River in Eau Claire. The 2018 dates will run July 19 through July 21.

General admission tickets and camping are now on sale, 3-day general admission is currently $109. Reserved and VIP seating are on sale as well, get yours before the price increase November 28th.

You can purchase tickets ONLINE or call the Country Jame USA office at 715-839-7500.