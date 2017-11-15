Local workers highlight importance of National Apprenticeship Week

National Apprenticeship Week highlights the benefit of preparing a highly-skilled workforce to meet the needs of employers across diverse industries.

Western Technical College offers an apprenticeship program that partners with local businesses and employers, giving prospective students an array of options other than attending a four year university.

Zach Dutton recently completed a four year maintenance mechanic apprenticeship at City Brewery in La Crosse. After graduating high school, he didn't know much about the program.

"I was kind of thrown into it, I didn't know much about it but I was told by a friend to apply here," he said. "Once I got in the door, I was introduced to the idea of the program and it's been great ever since."

Dutton works in the brewery's maintenance shop, fixing things such as valves, pumps and hydrolic systems while also spending his time fabricating and welding.

"It took me about a year to get into it, but once I learned what was going on and learned the basics behind things at this particular plant I loved it," Dutton said. "It became second nature and you love what you do."

After completing his apprenticeship in July, Dutton says he plans to continue to work at City Brewery and hopefully help future apprentices who come through.

"I would totally recommend the program because even if you find out you don't like something, you can always transfer into another trade skill and trade skills are really needed right now."

Mathew Arneson, also in the apprentice program at WTC, is currently completing his fourth year of a five year steamfitter apprenticeship.

"I like working with my hands on, personally I like to build things," Arneson said. "To be able to step back, look at it and appreciate it, that's what I like."

Most apprenticeship training programs at Western last between three and six years. Apprentices are required to take part in both hands-on experience as well as a required number of hours in the classroom. At the end of the apprenticeship, most are given a certificate and journeyman's card.

High demand for trade skills is worsening, as the number of baby boomers retiring from positions in construction and manufacturing is declining rapidly.

"You're going to have to pass those costs on eventually as a business," Bob Marconi, Associate Dan of the Integrated Technology Division at WTC, said. "Also, they may not be able to expand or grow within the business if they can't get employees."