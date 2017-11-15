Hunger banquet at La Crescent Montessori

Students at La Crescent Montessori took part in a Hunger Banquet, learning a global lesson on food. At lunch time, students were randomly divided into three groups. The first group, 20% of the students, were seated at a special table and served a fully balanced and nutritious meal. The next 30% were allowed to help themselves to a buffet of beans and rice. The remaining 50% were given floor space and a bucket of rice.

"I think students started to learn what that feels like (not having full meals), and understand those emotions better. And I think hopefully empathy is a word they'll start to use more often in their lives," said teacher Kate Garfin.

Garfin added that the activity not only raised the awareness of global hunger issues, but had students wanting to actively get involved in helping those in need.