Habitat for Humanity looking for partner families

Habitat for Humanity is looking for partner families for their next two home building projects.

An informational session was held Wednesday at the Habitat Restore for potential homeowners who are interested in being partnered with habitat for humanity. Those who attended learned what it takes to be a habitat homeowner and had the opportunity to fill out applications work and partner with the organization.

"They have to be able to show the ability to make a payment on time, to have income enough to make a mortgage payment, and then we also have a willingness to partner. Each of our partner families has to put in at least 350 sweat equity hours building their own home side by side with us and they have to be willing to do that," says Kahya Fox, Executive Director of the La Crosse Area Habitat for Humanity.

Habitat for Humanity is accepting applications until December 1st and will hold three more information sessions at the Habitat Restore on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday for anyone interested in applying.