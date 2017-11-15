Senator Baldwin helps introduce the Andrew White Veterans Community Care Opioid Safety Act

New legislation today from Wisconsin Senator Tammy Baldwin. It's designed to strengthen opioid safety in the VA Choice Program.

It addresses an issue not specific in earlier legislation known as "Jason's Law." That law is named for Jason Simcakowski, a Marine veteran from Stevens Point. In August 2014, Simcakowski died from what was described as mixed drug toxicity while he was receiving care at the Tomah V.A. Medical Center.

Jason's Law strengthened opioid prescribing guidelines at the V.A. According to a release from Senator Baldwin's office, it also provided stronger oversight and accountability. And, it provided safer and more effective pain management services for vets. It became law last July.

Senator Baldwin says a 2017 V.A. Office of Inspector General report on "opioid prescribing in V.A. community care programs found that such providers are not subject to many of the opioid safety reforms implemented at V.A." Senator Baldwin's bi-partisan legislation is designed to close that loophole.

Specifically, the Andrew White Veterans Community Care Opioid Safety Act would:

"Direct VA to provide critical health information. . . including the latest opioid safety guidelines immediately to a non-VA provider when a veteran accesses services through a community care program. . ."

"Require non-VA community care providers to review the updated VA/DOD safe opioid prescribing guidelines and Opioid Safety Initiative protocols prior to delivering care to a veteran."

"Direct non-VA community care providers to submit opioid medications they prescribe to a veteran to a VA pharmacy for dispensing and to ensure it is included in the VA database and the patient's medical record for tracking."

"Ensure that any veteran with an immediate medical need or who is unable to obtain the prescription at a VA pharmacy due to travel distances or undue hardship may access it at another pharmacy, and directs their community care provider to notify and provide information on the prescription to VA."

"Hold VA accountable by requiring compliance reports to Congress and ensures that VA can take action to protect veterans if a non-VA community care provider is not delivering safe or appropriate care."

The other senators who introduced this legislation are Shelly Moore Capito (R, West Virginia), Jerry Moran (R, Kansas), Joe Manchin (D, West Virginia), Richard Blumenthal (D, Connecticut) and Jon Tester (D, Montana).

